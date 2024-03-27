New Millennium Group LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 16,609.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,219 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 1.8% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $449,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after buying an additional 6,503,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,114,000. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,507,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after buying an additional 2,890,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.7 %

FIS stock opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $72.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

