New Millennium Group LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,791 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.5% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $507.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $571.94. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Bank of America lowered their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.