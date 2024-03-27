New Millennium Group LLC Lowers Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

New Millennium Group LLC decreased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,446 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after buying an additional 316,438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,866,000 after acquiring an additional 102,134 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 196,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,560,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.