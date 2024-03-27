New Millennium Group LLC Sells 271 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

New Millennium Group LLC trimmed its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,200,155.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,200,155.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZION opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

