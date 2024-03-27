New Millennium Group LLC Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 1.4% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Argus lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

