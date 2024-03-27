New Millennium Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

New Millennium Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,790 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $245.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $248.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

