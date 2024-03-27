New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:NYMTM)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.
New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NYMTM opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
