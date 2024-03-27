Newell Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,385 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 281% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,415 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,935.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.81. 1,374,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,448,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

