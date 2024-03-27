NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 236751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
NexOptic Technology Trading Down 16.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.
About NexOptic Technology
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
