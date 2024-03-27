NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Wendy Wai Ting Kei Sells 6,888 Shares

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) Director Wendy Wai Ting Kei sold 6,888 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.44, for a total transaction of C$78,798.72.

Wendy Wai Ting Kei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Wendy Wai Ting Kei acquired 1,768 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.30 per share, with a total value of C$19,979.11.

NFI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NFI stock traded up C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.33. 71,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,104. NFI Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.00 and a 12 month high of C$14.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C$0.21. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.228641 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFI shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.58.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

