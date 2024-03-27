NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NICE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,170,000 after purchasing an additional 834,819 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 206,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,510. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.44 and its 200-day moving average is $199.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NICE shares. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

