NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NKE. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.11.

Get NIKE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.73. NIKE has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.