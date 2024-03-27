Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 55,577,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 89,781,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NKLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.
Nikola Stock Up 9.1 %
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 122.20%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Nikola news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,145,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,439,596 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Nikola by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 419,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Nikola by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 880,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 357,819 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.
