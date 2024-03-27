NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $4.78

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $4.63. NIO shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 32,280,535 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

NIO Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

