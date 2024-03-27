NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 4.2%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 43,525,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 57,685,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Bank of America cut their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Get NIO alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NIO

NIO Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in NIO by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,140 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.