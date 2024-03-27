Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading Up 4.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nkarta traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 318,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,112,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

NKTX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Nkarta from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

In other news, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $49,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $84,751.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $49,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock worth $165,512. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nkarta by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,749,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after acquiring an additional 745,757 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nkarta by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,913,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 1,179,466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nkarta by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,797,000 after buying an additional 1,520,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nkarta by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,221,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $18,018,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

