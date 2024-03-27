Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Noah had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Noah Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $728.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. Noah has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $17.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Noah during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

