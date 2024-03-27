Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $10.12

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.12, but opened at $11.23. Noah shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 142,119 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Noah Trading Up 17.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $780.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 93,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,539,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 651,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 155,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38,004 shares in the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

See Also

