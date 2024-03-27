Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Up 4.1%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.38. 471,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,670,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Nordstrom Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

