Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,136,212 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 1,431,974 shares.The stock last traded at $96.08 and had previously closed at $96.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.26 and its 200-day moving average is $99.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

