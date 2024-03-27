NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Down 3.7%

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 7,047,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 34,062,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

NU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in NU by 1,232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NU by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in NU in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

