NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Up 2,616.3% in March

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 2,616.3% from the February 29th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NuCana stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 120,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,540. NuCana has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuCana in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 208.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NuCana by 167.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NuCana by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 324,010 shares during the period. 44.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

