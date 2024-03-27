NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.53. NuScale Power shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 5,248,940 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in NuScale Power by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

