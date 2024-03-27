Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Up to $2.88

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $3.27. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 2,191,913 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.40 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Nuvation Bio Trading Up 29.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $815.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,314,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 381,555 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

