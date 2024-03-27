Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.43

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.43 and last traded at $76.25, with a volume of 116105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.58.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,193,000.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
