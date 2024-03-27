Oasis Network Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $994.02 million and $71.30 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,647.05 or 0.05125070 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00077257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00027536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011018 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00017808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00018045 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.14879862 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $69,494,182.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

