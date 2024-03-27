Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $23.40 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $112.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.11.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

