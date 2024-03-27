ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Lowered by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up about 3.4% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $15,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 285,789 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,660 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 9.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,255,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,502,000 after acquiring an additional 889,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. US Capital Advisors downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE OKE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.87. 609,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,801. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $80.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

