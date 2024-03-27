Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Onsemi by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Onsemi by 231.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,864 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the second quarter worth approximately $141,761,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ON. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

