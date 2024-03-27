Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 0.7%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $125.08 and last traded at $125.57. Approximately 1,646,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,143,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

