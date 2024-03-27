Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 0.8%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $126.45 and last traded at $126.79. Approximately 1,904,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,216,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.79.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC boosted their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $347.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

