O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.5% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $10.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,124.49. The stock had a trading volume of 206,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,680. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $819.70 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,064.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $986.56.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,085.47.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

