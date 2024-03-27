Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Raymond James

Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 138.47% from the stock’s current price.

Orezone Gold Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ORZCF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 63,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,232. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

