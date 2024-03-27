Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.85

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.85 and last traded at $122.42, with a volume of 25575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.94.

Oshkosh Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 410.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,384,000 after buying an additional 1,486,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $83,524,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 53.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,719,000 after acquiring an additional 467,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,374,000 after acquiring an additional 272,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 239,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

