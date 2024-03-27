Osmosis Market Cap Hits $878.68 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $878.68 million and $45.51 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Osmosis has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00001948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Osmosis
Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 998,281,040 coins and its circulating supply is 651,267,737 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Osmosis Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
