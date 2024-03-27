Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1409 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Outokumpu Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Outokumpu Oyj Price Performance

OUTKY stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.