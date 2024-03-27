Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.70

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 14681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oversea-Chinese Banking
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- How and When to Roll Your Options Positions?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Low VIX? 3 High Beta Stocks To Boost Your Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.