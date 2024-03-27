Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of ($1.91) million for the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.86. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

