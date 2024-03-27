PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trading Up 0.6%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.23 and last traded at $123.78. Approximately 228,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,304,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

PACCAR Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.76 and a 200-day moving average of $96.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

