Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $204,728,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $85,025,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6,453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 437,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431,228 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 493,053 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 405,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

PANW opened at $286.69 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.23 and a 200-day moving average of $285.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Northland Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.