Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Paragon 28 Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Paragon 28 stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 37,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,324. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. Paragon 28 has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.33 million, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Paragon 28

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Albert Dacosta purchased 28,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $255,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,339,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,692,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

