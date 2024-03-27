Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,770 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.45. 37,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,126. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.98. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1404 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

