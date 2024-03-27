Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 920,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 546,224 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,042,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,501,000 after acquiring an additional 307,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,143,000 after acquiring an additional 223,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $343,400.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,857.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,715.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $343,400.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

LOB traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,817. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $119.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.32%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.