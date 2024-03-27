Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.89. The stock had a trading volume of 154,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,891. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.93. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

