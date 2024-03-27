Pax Dollar Market Capitalization Hits $147.61 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001431 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $147.61 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00002978 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 147,734,649 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.