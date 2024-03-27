Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Paychex by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $716,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.77.

Paychex stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.28. The company had a trading volume of 375,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,796. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

