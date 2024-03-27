PayPal USD (PYUSD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $188.24 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $188.24 million and approximately $14.92 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 188,485,924 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 188,485,923.63. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99915006 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $13,032,783.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

