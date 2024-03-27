PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.73. 4,275,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,958,483. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.