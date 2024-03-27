Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Trading Up 48.8%

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) shot up 48.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.61. 259,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,817% from the average session volume of 13,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Perpetual Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 3.22.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

