PFG Investments LLC Acquires 1,670 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Oracle by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.8% in the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.02. 688,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,131,573. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $89.48 and a one year high of $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.37.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

